Rhyne Howard named to All-Star game, becoming third Dream player to make game

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream will be represented well at the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas this weekend.
Rhyne Howard was named the third Dream player on the All-Star roster, joining teammates Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker.
Howard was named as an injury replacement for Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne.
This is the second consecutive All-Star Game appearance for Howard.
The 2022 Rookie of the Year, Howard is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 40.3% from three this season.
At 10-8, the Dream sits in 4th place in the Western Conference.
To watch Howard and the rest of the WNBA stars, tune into the All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 2.
