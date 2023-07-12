Local

Rhyne Howard named to All-Star game, becoming third Dream player to make game

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream will be represented well at the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas this weekend.

Rhyne Howard was named the third Dream player on the All-Star roster, joining teammates Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker.

Howard was named as an injury replacement for Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne.

This is the second consecutive All-Star Game appearance for Howard.

The 2022 Rookie of the Year, Howard is averaging 18.7 points and shooting 40.3% from three this season.

At 10-8, the Dream sits in 4th place in the Western Conference.

To watch Howard and the rest of the WNBA stars, tune into the All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

