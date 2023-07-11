Which Braves players have had the most jersey sales so far this year?

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball and MLB Players Association released which players have been the most popular jersey sales so far in 2023

In what shouldn’t be a surprise to fans, the jerseys for the favorites to win the National League Most Valuable Player and American League Most Valuable Player have been flying off the shelves.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ranks No. 1 in jersey sales through the All-Star Break with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani behind him at No. 2.

The Braves had the most players in the top 20 list released on Monday with four: Acuna, Matt Olson at No. 8, Austin Riley at No. 11 and Ozzie Albies at No. 12. No other team had four players in the top 20.

