Former Georgia Tech, Westlake High star advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON — A South Fulton native and former Georgia Tech tennis star upset the fifth-ranked player in the world to advance to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Christopher Eubanks defeated No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets on Monday morning. He will now face Daniil Medvedev, who is ranked third in the world, on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will have highlights and Eubanks’ reaction to the win, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Eubanks grew up in south Fulton County and graduated from Westlake High School. He led the Lions to the state finals in 2011 and 2013. He continued his career in Atlanta at Georgia Tech.

For the Yellow Jackets, his 90 career wins are tied for fifth all-time in program history. In October 2017, Eubanks decided to turn pro and forgo his final year of eligibility.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier this month, he picked up his first ATP tour title by winning the Mallorca Championships. The Wimbledon quarterfinals is the furthest that Eubanks has reached at any major tournament.

He has never advanced past the second round at the Australian Open and US Open and has never advanced past the first round at the French Open.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Georgia seniors explain why pickleball is America's fastest growing sport

©2022 Cox Media Group