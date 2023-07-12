Rabid beaver that attacked girl at Lake Lanier weighed more than 50 pounds, official says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County officials confirmed that a beaver that bit a young girl swimming in Lake Lanier has tested positive for rabies.

On Saturday, a young girl swimming at Lake Lanier was attacked by a beaver, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Hall County confirmed it was in the Sardis area of the lake in Gainesville.

The girl’s father intervened and beat the beaver to death, according to officials.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen talked to DNR wildlife biologist who examined the beaver and said it weighed more than 50 pounds and was more than three feet long.

The beaver was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology section in Decatur on Tuesday, where it tested positive for rabies. Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the beaver was spotted.

If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, you are asked to contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies.

