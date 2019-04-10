Customers forced to run, hide from gunman who robbed gas station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a masked gunman who robbed a Lawrenceville gas station off Duluth Highway early Saturday morning.
Even though it's difficult to see the suspect's face, the gas station manager gave Channel 2 Action News video, hoping someone might recognize something familiar.
The video shows the suspect shooting at the clerk and terrorizing customers.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman showed the video to Laurie Payne, who goes to the convenience store regularly.
"I was surprised that it was right here. This is not usually a scary part of town, really," Payne said.
Hyman details where the customers, including a 13-year-old girl, hid from the gunman to survive, on the Channel 2 Action News at 11 p.m.
