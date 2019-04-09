Civil War re-enactment won't be allowed to shoot cannons or guns, organizers say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - For over a decade, there has been an annual Civil War re-enactment in Henry County complete with the sounds of cannons and muskets firing.
But with the event just days away, organizers tell Channel 2's Berndt Petersen that won't be the case this year because the county will not allow it.
The group told Petersen they were expecting other re-enactors from as far as Pennsylvania to travel and participate as Union soldiers.
Now, the organizers say they are pulling out because of the ruling.
County commissioners say their reasoning is the noise ordinance, but the group believe there's another reason behind it. The concerns they have, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Civil War re-enactment in Henry County won’t be allowed to shoot cannons or muskets. 5pm pic.twitter.com/pndYch2AQC— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) April 9, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}