SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A local businessman is now the proud owner of some awesome memorabilia from Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.
Here’s the catch: Jim Rice, the owner of Jan’s Used Furniture in Griffin, didn’t get the memorabilia how you’d expect.
Rice told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi that he recently purchased a storage unit that belonged to Owens at one point.
The storage unit was auctioned off when Owens stopped making payments to the company.
