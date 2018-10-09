0 Critical shortage of vaccine that prevents painful skin rash, nerve damage

ATLANTA - The C-D-C is warning of a shortage of a vaccine, that is taken to prevent a painful viral infection that causes skin rashes and nerve pain.

"The pain from Shingles lasts weeks, and you could end up with nerve pain that lasts months even years." said Dr. Kathleen Dooling, CDC Medical Officer.

Shingles, which usually strikes people fifty years and older, is a reactivation of the chicken pox virus, that most of us get when we are children.

"Ninety-nine percent of people have had chicken pox, whether they remember it or not. So, if you are over fifty, chances are you are at risk of getting Shingles." said Dr. Dooling.

Last year, drug maker GlaxoSmithKline won government approval to sell its Shingles vaccine Shingrix. It has a ninety percent success rate at preventing Shingles. Demand for the vaccine has soared, so much so, the company cannot make it fast enough.

"Demand has definitely exceeded expectations, and exceeded supply of the vaccine." said Dr. Dooling.

The vaccine is administered in two injections, two to six months apart. The CDC is asking providers, including doctors and pharmacies, to give first consideration to those who have already recieved their first dose, in dispensing the drug.

The vaccine injections can cause temporary side effects, including swelling and muscle aches, but the CDC says the pain is minimal when compared to often long lasting discomfort of Shingles, and the potential for nerve damage.

For more information on Shingles vaccine availability, the CDC advises checking vaccinefinder.org

