Crews on the scene of a house explosion in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are battling flames and smoke at a house explosion in Cobb County.
Channel 2 Action News captured video of the scene on Hasty Lane in Austell.
Right now, we do not know of any reports of injuries.
Channel 2 Action News is gathering more information and speaking to officials for a report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
