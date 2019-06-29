Man dead after brawl breaks out at popular sports bar, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man died after a brawl broke out at a popular Canton restaurant and bar Friday night.
Police said the fight broke out around 10:19 p.m. at the Canton Icehouse in Cherokee County.
Leon Danzis, 45, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden talked to a witness, who saw the fight happen.
Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
We are talking to a witness who was in the middle of the chaos, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
