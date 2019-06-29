  • Man dead after brawl breaks out at popular sports bar, police say

    By: MIchael Seiden

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man died after a brawl broke out at a popular Canton restaurant and bar Friday night. 

    Police said the fight broke out around 10:19 p.m. at the Canton Icehouse in Cherokee County. 

    Leon Danzis, 45, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.  

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden talked to a witness, who saw the fight happen.

    Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them. 

