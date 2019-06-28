Woman who snapped photo of man sleeping in McDonald's, meets him to apologize

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The woman who took a picture of a man sleeping in a Fayette County McDonald’s and posted a negative Facebook rant about him has now met the man to apologize.
Today he met the woman who made the original Facebook post that changed his life forever. She wanted to meet him to apologize. Their stories, tonight @ 11 on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/UcuS7nmIEM— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 28, 2019
We introduced you to Simon Childs earlier this week after he spoke to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
The homeless father had been resting between his shifts at the fast-food restaurant when the woman snapped the photo. She ended up catching flack for the photo after posting it online.
A woman took a picture of a man asleep at a McDonalds and complained on Facebook, and how the community responded changed his life forever.— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 24, 2019
"I'm not homeless, not now, thanks to her."
On Friday, she met Childs to apologize.
"I'm just thrilled that this has changed your life," she told him.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Childs. CLICK HERE for more info.
Look at him today! After his story became international news, he's upgraded his look and he's standing next to the car that was donated for him to borrow. He starts a new job next month. He's staying with someone who heard his story and took him in temporarily. pic.twitter.com/0bHLIAwDvK— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 28, 2019
