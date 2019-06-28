  • Woman who snapped photo of man sleeping in McDonald's, meets him to apologize

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The woman who took a picture of a man sleeping in a Fayette County McDonald’s and posted a negative Facebook rant about him has now met the man to apologize. 

    We introduced you to Simon Childs earlier this week after he spoke to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.

    The homeless father had been resting between his shifts at the fast-food restaurant when the woman snapped the photo. She ended up catching flack for the photo after posting it online. 

    On Friday, she met Childs to apologize. 

    "I'm just thrilled that this has changed your life," she told him. 

    A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Childs. CLICK HERE for more info.

    TONIGHT AT 11: We show you the emotional meeting and the help Childs has now gotten since the story first aired, on the Channel 2 Action News Nighbeat.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories