Crews continue to search for man who fell off jet ski in Lake Sinclair

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are continuing to search for a 30-year-old man who fell off a jet ski in Lake Sinclair on July 4.

The search resumed Saturday with assistance from the Baldwin County Dive Team, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, SONAR boats, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and EMS.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area of Optimus Island and, if necessary, travel through that area at idle speeds.

According to DNR, at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday, two people riding a jet ski were making a turn when they both fell off.

The operator of the jet ski was wearing a life jacket, but the passenger was not.

The operator was picked up by a passing boater. They attempted to help the passenger by throwing him a flotation device, but he went under.

