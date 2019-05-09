  • Crews begin 'recovery' phase after 2 fishermen disappear in Lake Lanier

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A day after two fishermen dissapeared into the water on Lake Lanier, crews have begun a new phase of their search: Recovery. 

    Channel 2 Action News was on the water Thursday morning as authorities resumed their search for the two people.

    We'll be LIVE with crews as they search for the fishermen, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    On Wednesday, two boats collided around 5 p.m. in the area near Bald Ridge Creek and Little Ridge Park in Forsyth County.

    Officials said two men, 38-year-old Nick Edward Schimweg and 59-year-old Brianislav Prazich, went under and never surfaced. 

    Three other people on another boat were taken to the hospital for their injuries. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories