Crews begin 'recovery' phase after 2 fishermen disappear in Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A day after two fishermen dissapeared into the water on Lake Lanier, crews have begun a new phase of their search: Recovery.
Channel 2 Action News was on the water Thursday morning as authorities resumed their search for the two people.
On Wednesday, two boats collided around 5 p.m. in the area near Bald Ridge Creek and Little Ridge Park in Forsyth County.
Officials said two men, 38-year-old Nick Edward Schimweg and 59-year-old Brianislav Prazich, went under and never surfaced.
Three other people on another boat were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
