Downtown Connector crash: 1 dead, 4 hurt; Interstate to be blocked for hours

ATLANTA - A serious, multi-vehicle crash has left one person dead and four others hurt on one of the busiest stretches of interstates in the Southeast.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Downtown Connector south at Langford Parkway will be closed for hours as authorities investigate the crash.
The crash happened before 4 a.m. Authorities said one person was killed, two were in serious condition and another two people were injured.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum has been following this crash since we started Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 4:30 a.m.
Arum says traffic is backed up at least three miles.
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-75/85/sb is completely shutdown with a bad crash at Langford Parkway (exit 243.) Live updates on the backups & the alternate routes you need on #wsbtv. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/KmpfyRP7ZG— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) May 9, 2019
