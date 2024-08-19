Tree falls on top of Coweta deputy’s patrol vehicle while responding to accident

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is left unharmed after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday around 8 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Coweta deputy was responding to a vehicle accident on South Highway 29. That is when a tree fell on the patrol vehicle causing damage.

Tens of thousands of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia were without power after strong and severe storms moved through Saturday night.

Most of metro Atlanta and north Georgia was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

At the time, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the greatest threat would be heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts.

Fortunately, the deputy was not injured.

His patrol vehicle was towed from the scene. The deputy’s identity was not released.

