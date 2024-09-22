Student removed from metro Atlanta school after making threats to shoot another student

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — School threats continue as a metro Atlanta middle school say they removed a student from campus after he threatened to shoot another student.

On Friday, East Coweta Middle School Principal Chad Kollert sent a letter to parents informing them of the removal of a student.

According to Kollert, just after 11 a.m. Friday morning, a student made a verbal threat to shoot another student, in the midst of a conversation with the student in class.

A weapon was not involved in the threat, nor did a physical altercation occur, the principal said.

“School administrators and the school’s SRO responded immediately and appropriate disciplinary and legal action is being taken in this matter,” the letter said.

As for the student, they were removed from campus. The letter did not specify if the removal was indefinite.

