28 years ago a man was found dead inside his car along a Coweta road. No arrests were ever made

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to bring closure to a 1995 homicide case.
On October 12, 1995, Wayne Spurrell was found dead inside his white Station Wagon. The car was parked on the shoulder of Providence Church Road.
Coweta County officials believe the car was parked on the road for several days before Spurrell was found.
At this time, no arrests have been made. The case remains open.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Chris Stapler at 678-854-0022 or via email.
