Police searching for trio who stole lawn equipment while Coweta County man cut grass

SENOIA, Ga. — Police in Senoia are searching for at least three people caught on surveillance camera stealing lawn equipment while the victim was cutting the grass.

Ring camera video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows at least three people gathering the equipment the victim wasn’t currently using off of a trailer and loading it into their car before speeding off.

A neighbor can be heard on the video shouting to the victim that all of his equipment had been stolen.

“These three individuals felt that stealing from a hard working person was the answer to all their problems,” police wrote in a statement.

Police described the car as a 2020-2024 Nissan Altima with a temporary tag and a black grill on the front.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the car or the suspects to call them at 770-599-3256 or dial 911.

