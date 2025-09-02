Man accused of shooting family member while home surrounded by Coweta deputies

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have identified a man accused of shooting his family member while deputies surrounded their Coweta County home.

On Saturday night, deputies say they responded to a family dispute at a home on Wedgewood Circle. But when they got there, the suspect and two family members went back inside the house.

Channel 2’s Cory James was outside the home during WSB Tonight on Saturday.

While inside, deputies say Justin Perez Smith, 42, shot a woman several times. She was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is stable.

Deputies returned fire at Smith, but he was not hit. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Smith has been charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault and obstructing persons making emergency telephone calls.

A third family member inside the home was interviewed by police, but was not charged.

