Coweta deputies shoot, arrest man suspected of shooting family member

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Coweta County.

On Saturday, deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Wedgewood Circle to reports of a family dispute.

Deputies said when they arrived, the suspect and victim ran into the house, where the suspect fired a shot and hit one of the victims.

That person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

Deputies fired shots at the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

There is no word on the condition of the suspect or the victim.

The GBI was requested to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

