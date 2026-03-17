Georgia man arrested for stealing from timber harvest

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Forestry Commission said a metro Atlanta man was indicted after failing to pay for timber harvested last year.

Jeremy Evens, 41 of Senoia, was charged with failure to pay for natural products and theft by conversion.

The GFC said Evens was put under investigation in September when a landowner filed a complaint over unpaid timber harvests from February 2025.

After investigating the claim, Georgia Forestry Commission Law Enforcement, with help from local mills and foresters, determined that Evens had not paid for timber harvested from a 21-acre tract.

“This was a team effort from Georgia Forestry Commission personnel to ensure we continue to protect and sustain Georgia’s timber industry,” GFC Director Johnny Sabo said in a statement.

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