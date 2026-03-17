Atlanta City Council approves $182 million for project funding at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved adding $182 million to fund future projects at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The funding will be delivered through the re-establishment of the Aviation Encumbrance Program Capacity, according to city council.

Council documents from the funding ordinance said Atlanta has undertaken a plan to expand and improve the Atlanta airport, creating the funding need.

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“The ultimate funding sources have reimbursed the Aviation Encumbrance Program Fund authority in the total amount of $181,900,050 by approved ordinances,” documents show.

The funding will be used for concourse projects, on facilities other than airport buildings, consulting and on-call design needs and other direct costs, according to the ordinance.

The funding will also assist with Plane Train operations and the airport’s Automated Guideway Transit System.

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