Atlanta City Council approves $182 million for project funding at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved adding $182 million to fund future projects at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The funding will be delivered through the re-establishment of the Aviation Encumbrance Program Capacity, according to city council.
Council documents from the funding ordinance said Atlanta has undertaken a plan to expand and improve the Atlanta airport, creating the funding need.
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“The ultimate funding sources have reimbursed the Aviation Encumbrance Program Fund authority in the total amount of $181,900,050 by approved ordinances,” documents show.
The funding will be used for concourse projects, on facilities other than airport buildings, consulting and on-call design needs and other direct costs, according to the ordinance.
The funding will also assist with Plane Train operations and the airport’s Automated Guideway Transit System.
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