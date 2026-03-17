Confirmed tornado touched down in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service survey teams are assessing damage across metro Atlanta after a line of severe storms on Monday morning.

They confirmed an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph touched down off Snapfinger Road in DeKalb County.

The latest on storm damage across metro Atlanta and the cleanup underway, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked multiple severe thunderstorm warnings, a tornado-warned storm in DeKalb and Rockdale counties and another tornado-warned storm for Lamar, Pike and Upson counties.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones is on Oak Drive Road in DeKalb County, one of the sites that the NWS was looking at.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group