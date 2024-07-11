Family holding funeral services for 6-year-old who died in Coweta house fire

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends will gather on Thursday to remember a 6-year-old killed in a house fire last month.

Colton Bonner, his cousins and aunt died in June when a fire destroyed their home off Macedonia Road. Bonner’s parents and three others escaped and survived the fire.

On Thursday, Bonner’s family and friends will hold a memorial service for the 6-year-old at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Chapel in Newnan.

“Colton loved playing baseball and loved jeeps. He enjoyed swimming and being outside. Colton was a sweet, good-natured child who was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed,” his obituary read.

In the days and weeks after the fire, the Coweta County community has shown their support for the Bonner family with donations.

No official cause for the fire has been released. Coweta County officials stated that a thorough investigation will take time.

Family trying to pick up the pieces after fire devastates community At 4:57 a.m. on Monday, June 17, Coweta County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire with people possibly trapped at 1369 Macedonia Road.

