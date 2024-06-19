Firefighters who responded to deadly Coweta house fire healing alongside community

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters who responded to the deadly house fire that killed six and injured five others are processing what they saw two days later.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with the crew and Coweta County Fire Chief Robby Flanagan who said this was the largest loss of life in his 28 years with the department.

The fire happened Monday morning at a house off Macedonia Road. The fire started on the far side of the property. When firefighters arrived, five people had escaped, but six others were trapped.

“When we heard there was six people inside, only thing we’re thinking about is their life safety…we were going into get em,” Capt. Matt Williams told Gehlbach.

They used a ladder to get up to a back window and used thermal imaging cameras to search in the darkness.

“The smoke was banked all the way down to the floor, couldn’t see, it was hot,” Williams said.

“Just before the last person got out, the fire made it to the room where we found those victims,” Flanagan said.

Chief Flanagan says it took only eight minutes from the time his crew located the first trapped victim to get the last one out. All were unconscious and crews immediately started resuscitation efforts.

But the six victims died: three adults and three boys ages 6, 12 and 13.

It’s been a tough 48 hours since battling the fire. Firefighters have sat down to talk through it, having counseling available and thank the community for reaching out.

But most importantly, they have each other because they have to keep working, ready for the next call.

“Our number one goal is to save lives. Without these people behind us, that wouldn’t happen,” Flanagan said.

The Georgia fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause, but is expected to release its preliminary findings Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.

Donations for the family can be made at the Newnan Police Department, Macedonia Church or through a GoFundMe for the survivors here.

At least 6 killed, 5 injured in Coweta County house fire

