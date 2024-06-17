Family that lost 6 people in devastating Coweta fire asking for donations to help surviving members

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of six people killed in a Coweta County house fire and five more injured are asking for the public’s help to replace crucial supplies for the survivors.

The fire broke out at a home on the 1300 block of Macedonia Road. Rescue crews pulled 11 crews from the burning home, but six died.

Fire officials have only identified them by their ages and genders, saying three boys ages 6, 12 and 13 were killed as well as two adult women ages 36 and 74 and a 74-year-old man.

The survivors were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, some with serious injuries. Their names and ages have not been released.

Sydney Jane Williams, who said she is a cousin, put out a call for supplies for the survivors on social media.

Williams said the family needs baby diapers size 1+, Huggies pull-ups size 3/4T, wipes, Similac Alamentum formula and gift cards for food, clothes and other baby supplies.

Williams also shared a GoFundMe, which has since raised more than $12,000 to help the remaining family members.

“We woke up this morning to devastating news that our family lost everything, including loved ones, in a tragic and unimaginable house fire this morning,” Williams wrote. “We have started this GoFundMe as a way for them to help pick up the pieces and get started building their life again.”

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

