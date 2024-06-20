All 6 victims of devastating Coweta County house fire identified

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Coroner’s Office has identified six people killed in a devastating house fire earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The six people killed were identified as:

Ernest Horton, 74

Fannie Horton, 74

Colton Bonner, 6

Katie Bonner, 36

Jared Bonner, 12

Jonathon Bonner, 13

All of the victims were related. Five more people survived. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

RELATED STORIES:

The fire broke out at a home on Macedonia Road around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The first firefighters arrived nine minutes later and saw at least half of the house was on fire.

Firefighters had to use thermal imaging cameras to locate the six victims. They pulled them out of the home and performed life-saving measures, but it was too late.

Witnesses said a man and woman and three young children managed to make it out of the fire.

Family members said on social media that the two adults who survived were Colton Bonner’s parents. The Hortons were Colton’s grandparents and the other victims were his cousins and aunt.

The community has rallied around the Bonner family to help them provide needed supplies for their surviving young children and find them a place to live.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators said Thursday that they believe the fire started in the home’s garage and that they don’t suspect that it was set intentionally.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help the surviving family members.

Investigators believe Coweta house fire that killed 6 started in garage

©2024 Cox Media Group