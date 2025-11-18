Coweta residents voice concerns on proposed $17 billion data center

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in Coweta County are gathering to discuss new rules for data center construction as the county commission holds its final public hearing before a moratorium expires next month.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on the pushback for the $17 billion center. A public hearing is underway at the County Administration building in Newnan.

Commissioners have been working on an ordinance since May, when they halted new data center construction to establish guidelines for land use. This meeting is crucial as it is the last chance for public input before the moratorium ends.

Residents with environmental concerns are present at the meeting, seeking more restrictions on electricity, water, and land use.

The ordinance being crafted by commissioners addresses key concerns such as data center building size, noise, and water usage. These factors are significant as they impact the local environment and community resources.

The moratorium on new data center construction was put in place to allow time for the development of comprehensive guidelines. This pause in construction reflects the county’s commitment to responsible development and environmental stewardship.

Residents have voiced their concerns about the potential environmental impact of data centers, emphasizing the need for stricter regulations on resource usage. Their participation in the meeting highlights the community’s active engagement in local governance.

