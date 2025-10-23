Coweta County extends moratorium on new data center applications amid resident concerns

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County commissioners are moving forward with plans to extend a limited moratorium on new applications for data centers into the fall.

A $17 billion proposed data center is being considered for a site comprised of 300 acres of conservation land, which would need to be rezoned by Coweta County commissioners.

Prologis, the company behind the proposal, claims that the location was chosen due to its proximity to an electrical station and that it will meet or exceed local regulations. Supporters of the project argue that it will generate significant tax revenue for the county.

During the discussion, residents voiced strong opinions about the future of such developments in their community. Resident Ron Bockrath urged officials to take a closer look at the evolving technology and potential impacts before approving additional projects.

“Don’t write an ordinance that promotes old technology that’s going to be obsolete sooner and will yield less revenue,” Bockrath said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He acknowledged that handling data center regulations has been a learning curve for county leaders but encouraged them to take the time to get it right. “You ran into some difficulty trying to address data centers and then you’ll say this is a ‘learning curve’, and yet it really is,” he added.

Some residents also expressed opposition to plans for the proposed “Project Peach” data center, saying if commissioners wouldn’t want to live near such a large facility, they shouldn’t expect residents to either.

County officials say the temporary moratorium allows time to study potential zoning changes and technological updates before considering any new data center applications.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group