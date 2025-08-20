Critics and supporters of proposed $17B data center in Coweta County sound off

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A proposed $17 billion data center project in Coweta County by San Francisco-based Prologis is facing public scrutiny as residents express concerns over its impact on the community.

The data center, planned on over 300 acres of conservation land, requires rezoning approval from Coweta County commissioners. Public hearings have been held to discuss the project, with many residents advocating for stricter regulations on data centers.

“They have a noise problem, then there’s lighting, and the massive amount of resources data centers use is detrimental to a community,” said Steve Swope, a neighbor opposing the project.

During the latest public hearing, a large crowd gathered to voice their opinions, with many expressing skepticism about the data center’s potential impact. Applause erupted each time a critic spoke.

Prologis, the company behind the proposal, claims that the location was chosen due to its proximity to an electrical station and that it will meet or exceed local regulations. Supporters of the project argue that it will generate significant tax revenue for the county.

Alejandro Glomba, a neighbor supporting the project, stated, “The only way we can avoid to pay tax increases is bring in revenue.” This sentiment was echoed by others who see economic benefits in the data center’s construction.

County staff have recommended that commissioners impose stricter regulations on data center noise, proximity to homes, and resource usage.

Another public comment session is scheduled for September 11 at the fairgrounds, as commissioners seek a larger venue to accommodate the high level of public interest. The decision on the rezoning application will likely hinge on these ongoing discussions and the community’s feedback.

