Grits spilled across Clayton County road after train smashes into semitruck

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to clean up after a train crashed into a U.S. Foods semitruck in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at East Conley Road and Moreland Avenue.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was there live during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. where the truck had been destroyed and got stuck on the tracks.

Regan also found packages of grits spread across the road and train tracks.

The railroad is going to be closed down for hours.

There is no word on whether there were any injuries.

There is no word on when the area will be cleaned up and reopened.

