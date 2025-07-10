Fire hydrant issues uncovered after Coweta County house destroyed in fire

SENOIA, Ga. — After a fire destroyed a Coweta County home, the owner of that home and his neighbors want to see changes.

Water pressure from the fire hydrants was too low to fight the fire.

Weeks after a fire destroyed the home, twisted metal and charred wood are all that remain of Dennis Ball’s home.

Now, the US Navy veteran and former Delta Air Lines mechanic is left sifting through the ashes of his home, searching for mementos.

“You have memories and they come back and you get emotional,” Ball told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

In June, when firefighters responded to his home after a fire started in the garage, there was a problem.

“The hose wasn’t filling up or anything like that, so there was no water coming out of the fire hydrants,” Ball said.

“We had to go to defensive operations because of that,” a firefighter said.

Firefighters said they had low pressure. The city said it was due to two faulty valves that kept fire hydrants from providing the pressure and volume required that day.

The county said an inspector checked the hydrants in May, but the inspector didn’t spot the problem.

“But in ways, this kind of woke up the whole neighborhood,” Ball said.

The city of Senoia said it is inspecting and repairing all fire hydrants in the city over the next six months.

As for Ball, he hopes that those changes prevent something like this from happening again.

“All that stuff is gone. But one thing about it, you can’t take that with you when you leave this Earth,” Ball said.

