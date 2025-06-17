Coweta County home destroyed after fire breaks out in garage

SENOIA, Ga. — A Coweta County home was destroyed on Tuesday morning when a fire started in the garage.

Firefighters were called to a home on Marcie Court off of Rock-A-Way Road in Senoia at 11 a.m.

Crews initially began fighting the fire from inside the home, but it spread so quickly that they had to start fighting it from outside.

Officials say the water pressure in the fire hydrants near the home was low, so they had to call in additional water tankers.

Everyone was out of the house by the time fire crews got there, and no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The City of Senoia Water Department is addressing the low water pressure in the hydrants.

