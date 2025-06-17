Popular Tucker restaurant burglarized; police ID suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they said went into a popular restaurant in Tucker and stole a cash register drawer.
DeKalb police said they responded to Matthews Cafeteria on Main Street around 8 p.m. Monday. An employee said the suspect, identified as 63-year-old Terrence Tamplin, got into the office and took the register with money inside of it.
Matthews Cafeteria posted photos on Facebook of the man and his vehicle.
“We are a small mom and pop, and this really hurts,” they said in the post.
The suspect was driving a black Acura MDX SUV with Georgia license plate number DAZ8296, police said.
A warrant has been issued for Tamplin’s arrest. Anyone who has information was urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.
