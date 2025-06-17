2 in custody, 1 wanted after woman shot in the head, Griffin police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police have two people in custody and are searching for a third suspect after a woman was shot.
The drive-by shooting happened Monday night on Thompson Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the head.
She is currently at a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said they quickly identified the suspect’s car and used Flock cameras to track it down.
Officers arrested 19-year-old Amber Jenkins and 17-year-old Gregory Thomas. Investigators said they are also looking for 19-year-old Nehemiah Ridgeway, but did not provide a description or photo.
All three will be charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, drive-by shooting, reckless count and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone who has information on Ridgeway’s whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 770.229.6452.
