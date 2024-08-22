11-year-old rescued from Coweta County home after man threatens to kill family

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff in Coweta County earlier this week ended with a man in custody and a child safe.

Deputies were called to a home on Couch Road on Tuesday where a woman called and said her boyfriend, 37-year-old Michael Keith Burns, assaulted her and threatened to kill the whole family.

She said he had access to guns and kept saying he wouldn’t go back to jail.

When deputies got there, they talked to the woman and another family member who said an 11-year-old was sleeping inside the home.

SWAT units from Coweta County, Newnan and Fulton County responded to the home.

They were able to get inside and rescue the 11-year-old, who was not hurt.

Burns surrendered to SWAT teams shortly after and was taken into custody.

He is currently being held in the Coweta County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and simple battery - family violence.

