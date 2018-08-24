RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. - A local elections board in a south Georgia county has decided to keep seven of its nine polling locations open.
The Randolph County Elections Board voted against the controversial proposal to close the precincts Friday, 2-0.
The decision comes just three months before the November election.
“In the United States, the right to vote is sacred,” said a statement from the Randolph County Board of Elections. “The interest and concern shown has been overwhelming, and it is an encouraging reminder that protecting the right to vote remains a fundamental American principle.
Elections consultant Mike Malone recommended the board close the precincts to save the county money, saying they were in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The county ended its contract with Malone on Thursday.
The precinct closure proposal received widespread criticism because it could have reduced turnout in a majority African-American county, where some voters without a car would have had to walk 10 miles to reach one of the two remaining precincts in the county.
Our investigative partners with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
