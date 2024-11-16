Country star Thomas Rhett, Hardees host Caring for Others hurricane relief tailgate event

DANIELSVILLE, Ga. — After two strong hurricanes swept through the southeast United States, recovery remains an ongoing process.

In an effort to help with relief efforts, country music star and multi-platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett teamed up with Hardees to host a tailgate fundraiser at the Hardees on General Daniels Avenue North in Danielsville.

“Hardee’s restaurants are fixtures in our hometowns, where families, first responders and football teams gather before and after big games,” Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing for Hardee’s, said. “Hurricane Helene impacted more than 100 Hardee’s restaurants and 2,000 team members, so this cause hits close to home for us. We’re thankful to partner with an organization like Caring For Others doing such great work on the ground.”

The tailgate event begins right before the University of Georgia’s top 10 matchup game, according to an event representative, and is in partnership with Caring For Others, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization serving the southeastern and Appalachian communities.

Officials said it’ll last until about 1 p.m.

The event is also part of the larger Convoy of Care initiative to help hard-hit communities impacted by recent hurricanes.

“The mission of Caring For Others is to eradicate poverty, and natural disasters pose a huge threat to those who are already suffering,” Caring For Others founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said. “Whether at home in Georgia or around the world, we aim to activate immediately when disaster strikes, delivering supplies and resources where they’re most needed and partners like Hardee’s help us make a positive impact.”

©2024 Cox Media Group