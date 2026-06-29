Construction to shut down road in DeKalb County for several weeks

Starting Monday, June 29, through Monday, Aug. 10, Cliff Valley Way in DeKalb County will close for approximately six weeks.

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Crews are working to replace the sewer lines in the area that are a part of the Cliff Valley Sewer Replacement Project. During this closure, drivers can expect to see detour signs to help move traffic along alternate routes.

Drivers traveling north of 2018 Cliff Valley will enter and exit from the I-85 Frontage Road. For those traveling south of 2018 Cliff Valley Way they will enter and exit the area at Briarcliff Road.

Normal construction hours are set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays and pending weather.

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