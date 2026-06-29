Person barricaded inside Henry County home, road blocked for investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police have blocked off a neighborhood for a person barricaded into a home. Police say the person may be armed.

Officers have blocked off East Atlanta Road, just north of Thurman Road, for the investigation.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather new details for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

A Henry County Police spokesman tells Channel 2 Action News that officers initially responded to a domestic call at a home on Great Oaks Bridge. When they arrived, a person refused to come out of the home.

“Negotiators are currently working on safely getting the subject out. We are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time,” Capt. Randy Lee said.

Drivers are being told to find alternate routes.

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