Concourse D expands at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — City and airport leaders celebrated the opening of a major expansion of Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The expansion is part of the ongoing $1 billion “ATL Next” project, which aims to modernize and increase the capacity of the world’s busiest airport.

The newly opened section includes five additional gates, designed to accommodate Delta’s new fleet of larger aircraft.

“They’re going to say ‘Wow! This is spacious.’ It’s bright, lots of glass, you get to see the runway,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “It’s going to feel the energy that this is a modern concourse.”

Ricky Smith, ATL General Manager, noted: “Not only does it allow for larger aircraft, but more aircraft to operate. The hold rooms are larger, restrooms are larger…more modern design, the concourse itself is wider.”

The expansion of Concourse D was built nearly half a century ago and was originally only 60 feet wide. The current project involves widening the concourse section-by-section and extending it to add new gates.

The construction is being carried out in modular sections, which are built on-site and then moved into place across runways, minimizing disruption to airport operations.

“So Hartsfield-Jackson in our 100th year, we are still expanding to make it a modern, innovated and customer-friendly airport,” Dickens said.

As work continues on other sections of Concourse D, the airport remains operational with minimal gate closures, ensuring that the transformation is completed by the summer of 2029.

