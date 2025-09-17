2 north Georgia Culver’s fined for child labor violations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Culver’s restaurants in north Georgia have been ordered to pay $60,116 in civil penalties for violations of child labor laws.

The location in Suwanee employed 73 minors under the age of 16 that worked prohibited hours between June 2021 and June 2023, according to court documents.

Also, three minor employees operated the manual fryer at the restaurant, considered a hazardous duty.

At the Dawsonville location, three minor employees were found to have worked prohibited hours, documents stated.

The parent companies, Adabi Investment, LLC and Adabi’s Diner, LLC, also were ordered to identify all machinery considered hazardous equipment by law and perform mandatory training at the restaurants.

The consent decree stated managers responsible for any violations, or retaliation against people reporting violations, should be disciplined, including suspension and termination.

The civil action from the U.S. Department of Labor was filed in U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia, Gainesville Division.

Child labor laws state employees ages 14 and 15 cannot work more than three hours on school days, more than eight hours on non-school days or more than 18 hours per week when school is in session.

Also, they cannot work more than 40 hours when school is not in session and only between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except between June 1 and Labor Day, when it’s extended to 9 p.m.

