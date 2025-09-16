GA high school’s ‘top performing golfer’ dies unexpectedly

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is rallying around each other after a high school student and athlete died.

Dodge County High School share the unfortunate news that junior Hadden Kelly passed away.

“There are no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels,” the school wrote. ‘’Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”

The 17-year-old was doing homecoming activities at a home with a friend when he suddenly collapsed in the yard, Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith told WGXA.

Smith told WGXA that Kelly is his great-nephew.

Dodge County High School golf coach Paula Selph said Kelly loved golf and described him as an ‘example of selflessness’ and said he was always encouraging others.

“Hadden was our team leader, always encouraging and forever speaking positive words to all around him. He was our top performing golfer and always finished earlier than most of his teammates,” Selph wrote.

Selph said Kelly would stay until each team member finished.

“He wanted the team to succeed! What a witness to his character! Let’s take this example of selflessness into our own lives and little by little make the world a better place,” Selph continued.

Smith told WGXA it is unclear how Kelly died, and his body was sent for an autopsy to determine what led to his death.

