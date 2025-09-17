You can now apply to become a Delta Air Lines flight attendant

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is now accepting applications for flight attendant positions for its 2026 hiring classes, offering roles for both English-speaking and bilingual candidates.

The Atlanta-based airline is looking to expand its team as it approaches the end of its centennial year, with a focus on enhancing the onboard experience for passengers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Delta says its flight attendants play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and comfort of travelers while providing exceptional service across its global network of over 300 destinations.

“As we approach the final months of our centennial year, we are setting our sights on 2026 and growing our flight attendant team,” said Rachel McCarthy, VP – IFS ATL Operations, Customer Experience, Hiring and Learning. “Delta’s flight attendants are the heart of our onboard experience. If you’re passionate about creating memorable journeys and delivering world-class service, we’d love to welcome you aboard!”

To be eligible for the position, applicants must be at least 21 years old, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Candidates must be fluent in English and willing to work on both domestic and international flights, which may include overnights and weekends.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through Delta’s Flight Attendant Careers portal, where they can find more information about the role, application steps, and frequently asked questions.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group