$88K in cash, $17K in checks taken in heist outside Kroger

A judge denied bond for a 19-year-old accused of stealing nearly $100,000 in cash and checks during an armored truck heist.

Clinton Mayers waived his first court appearance at the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

The robbery took place Monday in front of a Kroger on Metropolitan Parkway. On Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m., a witness described it like a scene from a movie.

Court documents reveal the suspect, identified as Mayers, was standing outside Kroger waiting for the armored truck driver. He fired a shot at the driver, grazing him in the head and grabbed one bag, according to the warrant.

Initially, Channel 2 Action News was told there was at least $50,000 in cash stolen. The court documents reveal though it was around $87,924 in cash and another $16,918 in checks.

The documents also included surveillance images from the robbery.

Forest Park police later tracked down and arrested Mayers, who crashed his car during a traffic stop. Officers found money “all around the ground” near the car.

They also recovered:

a bookbag and duffel bag with money inside

two plastic bags ripped open with no money inside

9mm handgun on the floorboard under the gas pedal

