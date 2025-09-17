Home Depot seeks tax break on $140M expansion project in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County-based Home Depot is seeking a tax break on a multi-million dollar expansion project.

On Tuesday, the Cobb County Development Authority gave initial approval for the request.

Home Depot estimates it will invest roughly $140 million into its headquarters and two other corporate campuses through approximately 2030.

The development authority did not disclose the amount of the tax break.

Home Depot is the largest single employer in Cobb County.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the company shifted to remote and hybrid work schedules for many employees.

The company says some of its Cobb County facilities, including its Paces Summit and Pennant Park office buildings, have been “severely underutilized” and largely vacant since the pandemic.

Aside from renovating those two properties, Home Depot plans to expand its child care facility, Little Aprons Academy, and construct a new parking deck.

Home Depot management has developed a “return-to-work program” that, if fully carried out, would bring several thousand employees back to the properties, as well as an estimated 250 new in-person jobs.

The next step for the company is to go before the Cobb County Board of Education to present the project and discuss its potential impacts within the next two weeks.

