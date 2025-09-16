Nonverbal 6-year-old wandering alone, bloodied, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in Kennesaw is in jail after her 6-year-old nonverbal child was found wandering the neighborhood injured and bloody.

Officers describe what they found at the home LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child, who appeared malnourished and was living in unsafe conditions, had been wandering for over 30 minutes before being discovered by a neighbor, police said.

“The juvenile had injuries to his arm and leg, and there was blood coming from his arm,” said Kennesaw Public Information Officer David Buchanan. “We’re not sure if that occurred when he was outside or if it occurred at home, but it definitely was a cause for alarm and for us to find the parents and figure out what was going on.”

The child is now safe with his grandmother, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group