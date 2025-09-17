Officer who survived being shot in face welcomed home to family and community support

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — McCaysville Police Capt. Brantley Worley is back home in Cherokee County after being shot while responding to a suspicious call last Friday.

Several law enforcement agencies held a procession from the Chattanooga hospital through McCaysville and Pickens County, where he serves as a part-time firefighter and paramedic, all the way to his home in Cherokee County.

Loved ones and friends lined Exit 14 of Interstate 575 in Canton to welcome Worley home Tuesday.

“Everybody was praying for him,” said family friend Karen Holbrook.

“You can see all his brothers in blue because he survived what wasn’t survivable,” said another close friend, John Weaver.

While the community lifted him along the way, it was the reunion between Worley and his six-year-old son that lifted the community the most.

When Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter asked Captain Worley what he was thinking as his son ran toward him, he responded, “That I survived, and I get to see my kid again.”

Sharing this message for the first responders and loved ones who supported him since the shooting, Worley said, “I wish I could say more than thank you.”

Late Friday night, Worley was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the north Georgia town of McCaysville when he was shot and critically injured. He was rushed to Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga, where he was initially admitted to the ICU. He was released on Tuesday afternoon.

McCaysville police spent nearly all of Saturday searching for the suspect, Timothy Craig Ramsey, 26. He was arrested Saturday night after a 19-hour search.

Ramsey faces several charges, including attempted murder, and is being held in Fannin County without bond.

