Suspected DUI driver clocked going 127 mph on I-285

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A driver was arrested after speeding away from police on Interstate 285 in Dunwoody overnight.

The Dunwoody Police said officers were conducting speed enforcement on I-285. Officers said they spotted a driver traveling at 127 miles per hour.

Authorities said, the driver tried to evade police but was ultimately stopped on the Peachtree Dunwoody exit ramp.

Officers said the driver was found to have a blood alcohol content of .177, which is more than double the legal limit.

The driver whose age and identity was not released, was arrested and facing multiple charges including DUI.

“Driving at such a high speed while impaired is a disaster waiting to happen,” the Dunwoody Police Department stated in a social media post. “We are proud to have taken him off the streets to ensure the safety of all of you and your family.”

