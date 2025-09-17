Atlanta tops US metros with biggest rent price drops

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta has seen the biggest drop in rent prices in the U.S. since its peak, according to Realtor.com.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In its August rental report, it stated the median asking rent had decreased 13.6%, tied for the biggest change among the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S.
The median rent is $1,572, compared to $1,820 in October 2021.
Jiayi Xu, an economist at Realtor.com, said the trend of people moving to the area has slowed, and there has been a “significant” increase in the number of multifamily options for renters.
“Combined, these factors have pushed rents down more sharply than in other markets,” Xu said.
A survey showed people who were moving listed affordability among the top three reasons. Younger and older renters were more likely to mention cost as a priority.
Other areas seeing the biggest drop were Las Vegas (13.6%) and Austin, Texas (13.4%).
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rivian breaks ground on $5 billion ‘global manufacturing hub’ in Georgia
- GA high school’s ‘top performing golfer’ dies unexpectedly
- Person dressed in scuba gear robs Disney Springs restaurant, sheriff’s office says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group