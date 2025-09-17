Atlanta tops US metros with biggest rent price drops

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta has seen the biggest drop in rent prices in the U.S. since its peak, according to Realtor.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In its August rental report, it stated the median asking rent had decreased 13.6%, tied for the biggest change among the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S.

The median rent is $1,572, compared to $1,820 in October 2021.

Jiayi Xu, an economist at Realtor.com, said the trend of people moving to the area has slowed, and there has been a “significant” increase in the number of multifamily options for renters.

“Combined, these factors have pushed rents down more sharply than in other markets,” Xu said.

A survey showed people who were moving listed affordability among the top three reasons. Younger and older renters were more likely to mention cost as a priority.

Other areas seeing the biggest drop were Las Vegas (13.6%) and Austin, Texas (13.4%).

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group